Marshall

How the Super League table would look if teams only played each other home and away

The regular Super League season has finished - with the top-five heading into the play-offs and London relegated for finishing bottom.

Each of the 12 clubs played each other twice - but they also played seven teams a third time, to make up a 29-round campaign. The 'loop' fixtures were spread out throughout the year which is why, for example, Wigan had two away matches at Salford before they welcomed them to the DW Stadium.

Saints would, not surprisingly, still have topped a 'home and away only' table with 40 points

1. St Helens

Lee Radford's outfit, who missed out on the top-five last night, would have done well without loop games, getting 30 points from 22 games to finish second. Picture: SW Pix

2. Hull FC

The Wolves, who finished fourth in the regular season, would have taken third spot without loop games, with 28 points.

3. Warrington

Warriors, who finished the season in 2nd, would have been fourth with 26 points

4. Wigan

