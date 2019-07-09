How Wigan Warriors fans reacted to capture of Jackson Hastings

Jackson Hastings' signing for 2020 was confirmed by Wigan last night. This is how these fans reacted on social media...

@loz140390- “Oh I love Jackson Hastings!! Excellent player, top guy, over the moon with that announcement! Welcome to the Warriors you’ll be brill!”

@JohnGorner- “Brilliant news. Handled himself brilliantly on and off the field since he came over. Brilliant role model. Jackson Hastings welcome to Wigan!”

@k_iddon- “Absolutely buzzing about this! This guy is genuine NRL quality so to see him in the Wigan jersy next season will be fantastic! Not only on the field, but the way this lad engages with the fans & wider community will be brilliant for the club!”

@louiseclarkie- “Can’t wait to see you as a Wigan Warriors next season.”

Martin Howarth- “So we have him defo for 12 months. By the time he settles in he has the option to go to Nrl. This is a bad signing in my opinion. Just as the team us gathering momentom. It must have cheesed off - escare, shorrocks and sammut. We have signed a player on marqee status whos just temporary. Stick with what we have hes not needed and has never shone playing against wigan

ever.”

Paul Bell- “Wigan got the best deal Williams is no where near the players Hastings is but how long will he be there?”

Kingsley Henderson- “If they’ve fought if interest from the NRL, why would he have an option to leave for an NRL team? Pretty certain if any NRL team game in he’d be off, don’t mention money because NRL’s minimum probably would be what he’s getting in SL.”

Bert Bridge- "Good signing for Wigan and a smart move by Hastings. He obviously wants to go back to the NRL. Just like Barba, using SL as a platform to get back there."

St Helens fan- @JMolloy80- “I think Jackson Hastings is a class act both on and off the field. Conducts himself really well. Be difficult to dislike him but I’ll try my best.”

@SRDFaithful- “Jackson Hastings will join Wigan Warriors at the end of the year. Gutted but we wish you nothing but the best mate. You’ve been a star for us and we can’t thank you enough. But there’s still a job to do at Salford so let’s get behind the team.”

@HitmanHandle- “Best wishes Jacko, thank you for making us believe.”

@MrsLouiseWS- “Good luck Jackson, thank you for your commitment, effort and passion shown whilst wearing our beloved jersey. Let’s get the season finished on a high and no doubt about it you will go down in history as a modern-day Salford hero.”

@MikeBroady44- “Without doubt, the biggest impact on & off field, of any player ever to arrive in Super League. An outstanding talent who, to be honest, deserves a far bigger stage that Salford can provide. He's like a young Ricky Stuart. Please Mr Lam, keep him on that upward curve to greatness