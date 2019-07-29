How Wigan Warriors fans reacted to the signing of George Burgess on social media

George Burgess' move to Wigan next season was confirmed last night. Here is how these fans reacted on Twitter and Facebook...
Rob Tilsley: Amazing how many fans are saying they’re getting season tickets again after this weeks news!! New kit supplier and Wigan fans really will have nothing to moan about.
Mavis Gilfallan: We’ve got our Mojo back thanks Mr L. Something to look forward to.
Peter Baynes: Good signing for Wigan, a prop is just what they need. Not sure how wise it is that any club is signing players for 2021 and beyond when there's a high possibility sky will walk away or vastly reduce the £££
Mick Saunders: Great strategy announcing 3 major signings before the play offs, enormous boost for the club, still 8/1 for the gf, got to be worth a tenner.
Tom Lawton: Wow the club have made some signings for next year.
Lee Belshaw: Fantastic signing. Hope he hits the ground running and helps the young lads reach their full potential.
Andy Crockat: Attendances will be up. These signings will surely get bums on seats.
Michael Ashton: Season tickets for next season should rocket. Fantastic signings.
Si Andrews: May as well just hand the Grand final over to us at the start of the year.
Kate Iddon: We will clean-up next season if these new signings all gel into the system easily ! Buzzing with all the new signings but Hastings, Burgess & French in particular are a massive statement of intent.
NicHola Barrington: Fantastic news! Great signing.
Carole Knox: Brilliant! Wigan a force to be reckoned with.
Karl Clayton: Its about time we started signing quality again. The last few signatures are top drawer and I can't wait for next season.