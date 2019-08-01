Hull is a happy hunting ground for Wigan Warriors

Wigan head into their game against Hull FC with history on their side – little surprise it is one of Dan Sarginson’s favourite ground.

The KCOM Stadium has proved a happy hunting ground for the Warriors, who have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 visits.

They came away victorious in the two meetings at the KCOM Stadium last year, with centre Sarginson scoring on both occasions.

“It’s in my top three places to go because it has got such a good atmosphere,” said Sarginson, who is set to leave Wigan at the end of the year and move to Salford.

“I usually get a try there as well, so I’m probably biased, but as a team we do quite well when visiting.”

Winger Burgess was in the side which lost in 2017, the only blip on their stellar run.

“I’ve always enjoyed going there,” says Burgess.

“They’ve got quite a good following and we always seem to bring a few fans.

“Also, with it being a football pitch it is well looked after and is a class surface to play on.”

Lee Radford’s side currently sit in third in the Super League table, four points ahead of Wigan.

And Adrian Lam’s side know how ‘important’ it will be to come back from East Yorkshire with the two points as they try and overhaul them from third spot.

“If they win then we’ll be six points behind them and will probably have too much to do, so it is a must win,” said Sarginson.

“We haven’t put too much pressure on ourselves but in the back of our heads we know it’s pretty important. Being on Sky will also spice things up a bit as well.”

Lam’s side have had more time to prepare for this fixture than their opponents, who were in Challenge Cup semi-final action on Saturday, where they lost against Warrington Wolves.

“We will be a lot fresher, but they are desperate for that third spot and can’t relax as they need to win this game to give them some leeway,” says Burgess.

Sarginson feels the experience in the Wigan ranks will help them to have a strong finish to the season.

“Looking round the dressing room, there’s not many players who haven’t played in Grand Finals or Challenge Cup finals.

“So, when it comes to these big games, we know we can rely on this experience and hopefully have some good form to top it up,” he said.

While the Warriors have not been in action on the field, they’ve been busy off it, bringing in George Burgess and Bevan French, with the latter immediately available to play.

The Australian is hoping to make his debut next week, and his versatility – he can play anywhere in the backs – means none of the current players can afford an off-day.

“It can only be positive for us no matter where he plays, as it will just add more competition and make us work for our positions a bit more,” added Sarginson.

“He also gives us more depth and will bring more experience to the side, even if it takes him a week to find his feet.”