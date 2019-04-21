'I wasn't trying to get Wigan Warriors players banned,' says David Fifita

David Fifita insists he wasn't trying to get a Wigan player banned with his "cheap s**t" social media post.

The Wakefield prop tweeted a clip of Warriors debutant Joe Shorrocks' tackle around his knees the day after their 30-20 win earlier this month.

He suggested it could be career-threatening but the RFL disciplinary disagreed, effectively giving Shorrocks a slap on the wrist but no suspension - and Adrian Lam responded by saying the comments were "ridiculous".

Fifita has now qualified his stance, saying he wasn't attempting to get any Wigan players suspended but rather highlight the game-wide issue.

“I didn’t post the video to try and get Wigan players banned but I know myself and Pauli Pauli are big boys and I see them going in on him," he told the Sun on Sunday.

“Every week I’m just copping it and copping it. I’m trying to find a good way to hold my stance and I’d just watched two players go off the field because of them going straight in.

“I don’t want it happening on a weekly basis, I don’t want cheap crap like that to take us down. Surely there are other ways than dirty tactics like that."