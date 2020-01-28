Ian Lenagan says rugby league "proud of our diversity" after revealing Pride Day plans

Ian Lenagan says Wigan will work with Catalans to make their Pride Day a "positive event" following the French club's capture of controversial Israel Folua.

The Australian has been without a club since posting on social media that 'hell awaits' gay people. He had previously been warned about social media posts.

Lenagan admits he considered the possibility of signing the cross-code star, but said: "It did cross our mind, but we made no approaches. We had filled our salary cap - that's the reality."

The Warriors owner spoke to the BBC to echo Super League CEO Robert Elstone's view that he found Folau's remarks abhorrent.

But he believes Wigan's decision to make their match with the Dragons in March a Pride Day event, in which the home players will wear rainbow socks and laces, was the best way to react.

He is a firm believer in "rehabilitation through counselling and education".

"We've shown we're proud of our diversity and we're taking positive action to show we want to be proud of our Pride Day," he told BBC Five Live.

"Remember this has only happened today, but we have reached out to Catalans directors to make this a positive event and show how proactive we can be.

"We've spoken to Stonewall (which campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people) about it.

"It's intended to be a positive enjoyment of inclusivity."