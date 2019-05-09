IN PICTURES: Looking back at Wigan v Warrington in the Challenge Cup
Wigan Warriors are preparing to face Warrington in this weekend’s Challenge Cup sixth-round clash.
Here, Niall Concannon takes a look at their past 10 Cup meetings.
1. 2018
Last year Wigan were knocked out by Warrington after a 23-0 loss in the quarter-final. The loss was made even worse after Ryan Sutton was left with a knee injury
Wigan celebrate their 1990 win over Warrington at Wembley
3. 2011
It was another quarter-final win for the Warriors in 2011 when they ran out 44-24 winners away at Warrington
4. 2009
Wigan were knocked out 39-26 in the semi-final despite a near-comeback
