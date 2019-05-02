Tony Clubb

IN PICTURES: Our 'dream team' of players who have represented Wigan Warriors and London Broncos

Warriors are out for revenge tonight as London head to the DW Stadium.



Niall Concannon picks a 17-man-squad who have played for Wigan and the Broncos (or Harlequins)

Paul was named in the first ever Super League Dream Team whilst at Wigan in 1996 and went on to play 66 times for Harlequins.

1. Full-back: Henry Paul

Melling was a Wigan academy graduate, but moved to Harlequins RL where he made more than 150 appearances.

2. Wing: Chris Melling

Colbon came through the ranks with Wigan and made his first team debut against the Broncos. He later signed a two-year deal with London in 2012.

3. Centre: Liam Colbon

The 25-year-old started his career with London and has since had two spells playing with the Warriors. Hes currently in his second spell at Wigan

4. Centre: Dan Sarginson

