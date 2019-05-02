IN PICTURES: Our 'dream team' of players who have represented Wigan Warriors and London Broncos
Warriors are out for revenge tonight as London head to the DW Stadium.
Niall Concannon picks a 17-man-squad who have played for Wigan and the Broncos (or Harlequins)
1. Full-back: Henry Paul
Paul was named in the first ever Super League Dream Team whilst at Wigan in 1996 and went on to play 66 times for Harlequins.
2. Wing: Chris Melling
Melling was a Wigan academy graduate, but moved to Harlequins RL where he made more than 150 appearances.
3. Centre: Liam Colbon
Colbon came through the ranks with Wigan and made his first team debut against the Broncos. He later signed a two-year deal with London in 2012.
4. Centre: Dan Sarginson
The 25-year-old started his career with London and has since had two spells playing with the Warriors. Hes currently in his second spell at Wigan
