In pictures: Times Wigan Warriors have played in Super League games off the beaten track A landmark experience awaits Warriors fans in Barcelona this weekend. Here, Tom McCooey looks at other unusual Super League venues to have hosted Wigan 1. Vetch Field, Swansea In 1998 an On the Road Super League round saw Wigan face St Helens at the home of Swansea City FC. Wigan breezed to a 36-2 win in front of 8,572 fans. 2. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh On August 1, 1999 Wigan faced Gateshead Thunder at the home of Hearts FC. But Gatehead won the match 20-16 in front of 4,978 fans. 3. Valley Parade, Bradford Bradford Bulls temporarily played at Valley Parade, the home of Bradford City FC, between 2001 and 2002 and beat Wigan three times at the venue 4. Brewery Field, Bridgend In June 2009 Wigan suffered an unexpected 20-16 defeat at Brewery Field 'in Celtic Crusaders first Super League season before moving to Wrexham...