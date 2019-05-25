Injury update on Wigan Warriors' Joe Greenwood

Joe Greenwood was taken to hospital after suffering an injury in Wigan's Magic Weekend loss to Warrington.

The England forward left the action during the first-half - for the second successive week.

Thomas Leuluai

Adrian Lam says he suffered suspected broken ribs, which may sideline him for around a month.

But Wigan will get a more detailed recovery timeframe once he has undergone scans.

Thomas Leuluai missed the game with a shoulder injury but Lam expects him and several other players to be fit for Wigan's next game in two weeks, against Hull KR.