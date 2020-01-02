Is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown a Wigan Warriors fan?

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has sparks suggestions she's a Wigan fan - after posting a picture of herself wearing a Warriors shirt!

The English actress posted a picture on Instagram of herself wearing the new, Cherry and White top as she cuddles her dog.

Millie Bobby Brown appeared in Godzilla last year

Brown has an incredible 31million followers on the social media network.

It is unclear what her connection with Wigan is - she was born in Marbella and has lived in Dorset and Florida before hitting the big-time as an actress.

The 15-year-old played the role as Eleven in the Netflix smash hit series Stranger Things, for which she was nominated for an Emmy, and appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters last year.

The new Warriors shirt was released a few weeks ago in the build-up to Christmas.