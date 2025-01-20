Jack Draper saw his Australian Open hopes hampered by injury

Jack Draper described his hip problem as a "ticking time bomb" after limping out of his Australian Open fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz .

The British number one – whose family hail from Wigan – came into the tournament with little preparation after struggling with a flare-up of tendinitis, which he admitted he was still having to manage, during pre-season.

He then put his body through three five-set matches, spending more than 12 and a half hours on court, and it proved too much.

After taking a medical timeout at the end of a competitive first set, Draper became increasingly compromised in the second and, when Alcaraz opened up a 7-5 6-1 lead, the 15th seed opted to shake hands.

"I have been unbelievably surprised with how much I have been able to play and put my body through, more than I have ever done before," said Draper, who was the final British player standing in singles. "I think it's just one of those things, just massive overload. This area of my body, if I don't get that right and I don't make good decisions, I don't want to miss three or four months because of that.

"From the third game, I felt like it was getting worse. I actually woke up this morning, didn't feel too bad. When I got out there and Carlos' intensity - I'm someone who throws my body around, gives it my all. From the third game, I felt like I had multiple areas that were really in pain, and especially the hip.

"I didn't feel amazing before my last match but obviously got out there and it felt OK. Maybe it's a little bit of a ticking time bomb, considering I had no preparation and no work for my body. I have come and I played a ridiculous amount of tennis and I have broken down."

Draper is optimistic the injury will not keep him off court for too long and he will consider an injection to help his recovery.

"It's not a long-term thing at all," he said. "I just need to be sensible because there is no escape from it, the tennis schedule is so tight. I've got obviously lots of events coming up. I want to have a good, consistent year. I have been on a good run in the last 18 months, been relatively injury-free and that's allowed me to play the tennis I want to play and play well in these big tournaments.

"I don't want to get myself in a position where I'm just playing through pain and playing through injury, I want to be able to show up to these events and give it my best shot and have the right preparation I need.

"Considering everything, I'm incredibly proud of my efforts. My tennis has been pretty bang average. The whole week, it's been really poor actually, but it's been my competitiveness, my fight, and my desire to win.

Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.

His mother, Nicky, is a former junior British Tennis Champion.