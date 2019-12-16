Jackson Hastings: I'm licking my lips about playing at Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings says he is 'licking his lips' at the prospect of lining-up in Wigan's side next season.

The halfback - a marquee recruit for 2020 - is counting down the days until he starts training with his new club.

He shrugged off recent speculation he was getting cold feet about the move as he declared he's on a mission to win a trophy with the Warriors in 2020 - and he's convinced they have the side to do it.

"I was looking at the squad list yesterday and, as a halfback, you lick your lips," said Hastings.

"To get to play alongside Joe Burgess, Bevan French, Liam Marshall - all with raw speed - and classy players like Oliver Gildart and Zak Hardaker.

"You've got Liam Farrell hitting great lines, I'll be getting on the end of Sean O'Loughlin's long passes, George Burgess and Mitch Clark getting you on the front foot... and on and on.

"If you look at the squad on paper - and I know nothing is won on paper - but the balance between guys my age and younger who are hungry to taste success, and the other heads who have done it before, is great.

"I'm not over there yet but I can't wait to get in and find out what the club's about and see where I fit into the side."

Hastings will spend Christmas at home with his family before flying over to link-up with Adrian Lam's squad.

Yet despite being on a break - owing to his involvement in Great Britain's tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea - he has been making headlines on both sides of the world, with reports he was having second thoughts about his move and he was unhappy with the marquee contract he had signed.

It is not the first time the 23-year-old has had speculation over his move to Wigan - in the build-up to the Super League Grand Final he hosed down suggestions he wanted to make a U-turn and remain with Salford.

"I'm pretty used to it by now," he said. "I've had speculation about me since I was a teenager, it comes with the territory, someone is always going to say something or take something you say out of context and it gets changed as it gets passed on.

"People are free to write what they want but unless it's from the horse's mouth... I used to take it to heart and let it bother me but as you get a bit older, as long as you can look in the mirror and know the truth.

"I've not looked into it too much but I've had mates talking to me and a few Wigan fans message me on social media - I've not given too many replies because I'm on holiday and wanting a break before I start on January 3. I'm just sorting flights out now."

Although he is still on holiday, Hastings has been training daily to ensure he hits the ground running next month.

And despite winning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award and guiding Salford to an historic Grand Final appearance, he is hungry for more in 2020.

"I had a week off to reflect on the season, and I give myself half a tick in the box," said the ex-Manly and Sydney Roosters playmaker. "I'm pretty proud of the year but I didn't win a Grand Final. I played for Great Britain and didn't win a Test.

"So those things are motivating me to get better and improve on last season. And I'm not going to accomplish what I want to by sitting back and doing nothing."

Hastings, a family friend of Lam, signed a two-year deal with Wigan on a marquee contract, meaning only £150,000 of his lucrative contract counts on the cap, as a direct replacement for Canberra-bound George Williams.

He has a release clause allowing him to leave for an NRL club at the end of his first year if he informs the club before a specified, but unrevealed, date.

When the latest speculation surfaced, the Warriors issued a brief statement saying they expected him to arrive later this month, which was echoed late last week by Lam, who spoke of his excitement about working with him.