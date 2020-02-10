Jackson Hastings: Players are diving... we don't need it in rugby league

Jackson Hastings says some opponents have been 'diving' to win penalties during Wigan’s opening two Super League games.

The halfback stressed that he wasn’t making an excuse for the 16-12 defeat at Castleford last Friday, admitting they didn’t play well enough to win.

But he was disappointed to see incidents of gamesmanship and wants officials to wise-up to players looking for penalties, particularly obstruction calls and with high tackles.

“There was one, we ran the block and (Danny) Richardson went down – it wasn’t a penalty,” said Hastings, the reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

“It happened last week as well (against Warrington).

“Players are taking a dive, really. It’s disappointing, you need to do what you need to do to win – but let’s play the game properly.

“We’re playing rugby league – if you get hit around the shoulder sometimes, just get up and play it.

"I know you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to win, and gamesmanship is part of the sport.

“But, come on, let’s play rugby league – let’s not rely on the referee to blow for a penalty to kick two points. Let’s just let the best team win.”

The penalties proved decisive on Friday night as both sides scored two tries each.

Hastings insisted he would never condone a team-mate from milking a penalty and hopes officials clamp down on the process.

“I know I’d be extremely disappointed if someone on our team took a dive – it’s rugby league, let the game flow,” said the former Salford star.

“And I think the referee needs to be stronger, and if he sees a player purposely dive, let it play on. I think we can fix it up as a game.”

Hastings admitted Wigan were often their own worst enemy in Friday’s defeat.

“We lost by two penalty goals but in saying that we weren’t good enough,” he added. “They scored two tries we’re not happy with – we need to be better.

“You give away penalties and put that with the dropped ball, it’s hard to win.

“But this is round two of 29, there’s a long way to go and we’ve definitely not hit our straps.”

Wigan welcome Super League newcomers Toronto to the DW Stadium on Thursday. Kiwi superstar Sonny Bill Williams will not be in the Wolfpack side – he has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his child.