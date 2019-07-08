Jackson Hastings 'turned down better offers' to sign for Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings rejected bigger offers from elsewhere to sign a marquee deal with Wigan.

The Salford halfback has signed a two-year deal from 2020 - but with a get-out clause giving him the option of leaving for the NRL after one year.

His arrival as George Williams' replacement was confirmed by the club on a busy evening, having previously confirmed Adrian Lam will be staying on and Dan Sarginson will leave.

Warriors' executive director Kris Radlinski said Hastings has already underlined his commitment to Wigan by turning down more attractive offers elsewhere.

“This a hugely significant signing for Wigan Warriors," he said. "In Jackson Hastings, we have secured the services of one of the most sought-after talents in the game, having fought off interest from around Super League and in the NRL.

"Jackson has a burning desire to win things in England and that ultimately lead to him joining us and turning down bigger money elsewhere.

“His attacking nous with ball-in-hand and his running game have lit up the Betfred Super League since he’s arrival in the UK in 2018. Furthermore, I believe his leadership and influence will play a big role for us in 2020 and beyond.

“Not only are we excited to see what he can bring to us on the pitch and on the training paddock, we are looking forward to seeing how Jackson immerses himself with the Wigan Warriors community and how he engages with our loyal fan-base as one of the league’s most recognisable and popular personalities.”

Hastings will become the third marquee player in Wigan’s history when he moves to the club next season.

Clubs are currently allowed up to two marquee players, in which a portion of their wages – £150,000, or £75,000 if club-trained like Sam Tomkins and George Williams – counts on the £2m salary cap limit, even though they may be paid much more.

Hastings split from Manly last year but revived his career with Salford, helping steer them to Super League survival.

Adrian Lam, who knew him from the Sydney Roosters, was keen to get him on board for this season but Hastings stayed loyal to the Red Devils and has continued to impress this season, attracting interest from Leeds as well as the Warriors.

“Although I am looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my move to Wigan in 2020, I intend to finish my term on a good note with the Salford Red Devils," he said.