Jackson Hastings understands fans' anger over Great Britain's results

Jackson Hastings admits Great Britain shot themselves in the foot as they tumbled to a third successive tour defeat at the weekend.

The Lions’ eagerly-awaited return after a 12-year absence is turning into a nightmare after they suffered a third straight defeat on their tour of New Zealand.

Beaten 14-6 in their opening game by a Tongan Invitational XIII, they showed signs of improvement in going down 12-8 in the first Test with the Kiwis but it was back to square one in Christchurch, where they played dismally and were beaten 23-8 on Saturday.

“It’s frustrating, little moments in games - whether a dropped ball, or caught in goal - little lapses cost us again,” said Wigan-bound Hastings, who has figured in all three Tests.

“You can’t take anything away from New Zealand, they’re a well-coached side, they’re aggressive, they’re fast, and they were the better team.

“But it’s frustrating, fatigue does funny things to people.

“When we got to the right positions and put the right plays on we pulled them apart we just weren’t good enough to execute and that’s been the story of the tour so far.

“Our completions weren’t good enough, we had too many errors.”

Great Britain will be looking for consolation when he takes his side to Port Moresby for their last match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Coach Wayne Bennett has already indicated departed Wigan halfback George Williams - yet to figure on the tour - will get a chance.

And Hastings understands why many fans in Britain are disappointed with the way the tour has unfolded.

“We want to win - we didn’t come here to put on a Lions shirt and be happy with it,” said the reigning Man of Steel. “I see a lot of people on social media angry and frustrated, and I’m sympathetic because they want wins and I know personally I want to win as much as anyone.

"I love the concept and I respect the history of the jersey, so it’s super frustrating for us.”