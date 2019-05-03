Jackson Hastings will "do what's best for me"

Jackson Hastings - who rejected Wigan for Salford seven months ago - says he is in "no rush" to make a decision on his future.



The Warriors admitted they made a move to recruit the 23-year-old at the end of last season before he penned a new 12-month deal with the Red Devils.

Adrian Lam - favourite to stay on at Wigan next season - has not hidden his admiration for Hastings, who he coached in the Roosters' junior ranks.

And if George Williams moves to Canberra, the Warriors may be looking for a replacement - and former Manly halfback Hastings could be a strong contender.

"There's a lot that goes into making such a tough decision, as did my last decision to say," Hastings said last night, while at the DW Stadium as part of the Sky Sports commentary team.

"So, I've got no update and I've definitely not signed anywhere. It's a working process and that's all up to my management and where fits best.

"I'm in no rush, I suppose I've just got to do what's best for me. I love the club and there's obviously going to be other options out there, but I've just got to take time to think about it, consult the right people and go from there."

After Hastings rejected Wigan, they signed Aussie Jarrod Sammut, who is currently sidelined by injury. Academy-product Jake Shorrocks is currently starting at halfback while Harry Smith and Josh Woods are on loan in the Championship.