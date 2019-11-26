Jake Bibby's derby dream with Wigan Warriors

His last game was against St Helens in the Grand Final, and Jake Bibby has already made playing in a derby for Wigan one of his top targets for 2020.

The centre, who scored Salford’s only try in their Grand Final defeat to Saints in October, linked-up with his hometown club earlier this month. And the 23-year-old has already laid out his major ambition for the 2020 season.

“In terms of my personal goals, I want to get as many games as I can,” he said.

“I’ve played against St Helens a few times and they’re a really good side, but I think it picks up the intensity when it’s a Wigan-Saints derby – so hopefully I can work hard and play well to be in that squad to play them.”

Bibby had a chance to reflect on Salford’s unlikely Grand Final appearance before starting with his new club.

“It was surreal honestly to play in it,” he said. “It didn’t really set-in to be honest, I think it was a week after when I sat down and thought: ‘Hang on, I’ve just played in a Grand Final’.

“I never thought I would have been in a Grand Final playing with Salford, but what could be better at the end of next season playing in a Grand Final for Wigan.

“The all-time dream would be scoring against Saints maybe.”

Bibby, a season-ticket holder with Wigan as a child, added: “Everyone is really nice and friendly, it feels like I’ve never ever been away from this team.

“They’ve all made me feel at home.”