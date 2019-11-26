Jake Bibby's derby dream with Wigan Warriors

Jake Bibby in training with his new club
His last game was against St Helens in the Grand Final, and Jake Bibby has already made playing in a derby for Wigan one of his top targets for 2020.

The centre, who scored Salford’s only try in their Grand Final defeat to Saints in October, linked-up with his hometown club earlier this month. And the 23-year-old has already laid out his major ambition for the 2020 season.

“In terms of my personal goals, I want to get as many games as I can,” he said.

“I’ve played against St Helens a few times and they’re a really good side, but I think it picks up the intensity when it’s a Wigan-Saints derby – so hopefully I can work hard and play well to be in that squad to play them.”

Bibby had a chance to reflect on Salford’s unlikely Grand Final appearance before starting with his new club.

“It was surreal honestly to play in it,” he said. “It didn’t really set-in to be honest, I think it was a week after when I sat down and thought: ‘Hang on, I’ve just played in a Grand Final’.

“I never thought I would have been in a Grand Final playing with Salford, but what could be better at the end of next season playing in a Grand Final for Wigan.

“The all-time dream would be scoring against Saints maybe.”

Bibby, a season-ticket holder with Wigan as a child, added: “Everyone is really nice and friendly, it feels like I’ve never ever been away from this team.

“They’ve all made me feel at home.”