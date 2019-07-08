Jake Shorrocks among five Wigan Warriors to play for Swinton Lions

Jake Shorrocks was one of five Wigan players who helped Swinton to a 20-18 victory against Batley yesterday.

Shorrocks, who has lost his place in the Warriors side to Jarrod Sammut, started at halfback for the Lions' home match.

Forward Jack Wells and centre Craig Mullen also started while Samy Kibula and Liam Byrne were on the bench.

They played on either dual-registration or loan arrangements and none got on the scoresheet.

Shorrocks has figured nine times for Wigan this season, the last of them a 19-18 win at Hull KR a month ago.

Josh Woods, on loan at Leigh this year, was in the Centurions side which went down 24-20 at Featherstone Rovers. Ex-Warrior Liam Forsyth scored two tries.