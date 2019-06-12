Jake Shorrocks hopes his 'spark' helps him keep Wigan Warriors spot

Jake Shorrocks hopes he did enough to cling on to his first-team place for Friday’s crunch test at Leeds.

He was chosen for a bench spot – ahead of Australian halfback Jarrod Sammut – for Sunday’s 19-18 win at Hull KR.

With Thomas Leuluai and Sam Powell starting at halfback and hooker respectively, he was charged with the task of bringing some energy from the bench.

He didn’t have much time to make an impact – he made 28m from his four carries including one break – and admitted: “My lower back stiffened up from sitting on the bench for 60 minutes!

It’s not ideal but I’m happy to play my role. I’m just trying to show Lammy and the coaching staff that I can add a bit of a spark off the bench, and run every time we get a quick ruck.”

Shorrocks, meanwhile, discovered last week he would be uniting with his former Salford team-mate Jake Bibby in 2020.

He played with the utility back during a loan stint at the Red Devils last year.

“Jake’s done well for them this season, he’s versatile – he played wing and centre when I was there, but I’ve seen he’s also played back-row,” said Shorrocks.

“We’re the same age group, so I’ve played against him since we were about seven – he was at Orrell St James and I was at St Pats.

“He didn’t make the representative sides when we were younger but he’s worked hard and he’s obviously done really well.”