Jake Shorrocks keen to stake claim for regular Wigan Warriors spot

Jake Shorrocks wants the chance to show he can have an “impact” on the Wigan side as he targets a regular place in the side next year.

He says that, at 24, he is too old to be a bit-part player or figuring for the revived reserves.

And he hopes a strong show in pre-season training will impress Adrian Lam enough to persuade him to give him an early shot – either starting at halfback alongside Jackson Hastings, or a regular bench spot.

“I’m 24 now, I need to be playing week in, week out, ideally starting at halfback or coming off the bench as an impact player,” said Shorrocks.

“I’m definitely too old to be playing reserves – and I feel I’m too good to be playing reserves, too. It’s good they’ve brought it back for the lads who are just too old for the Under-19s, but I’m not that anymore.

“I’ve played coming up to 40 Super League games, and I feel I can definitely help in some way. I feel like I can have an impact on a team, whether that’s off the bench or starting, and switching the hookers around.

“Lammy knows where I want to play, what I want to do. It’s time for me to show him I can have an impact.”

Shorrocks made a blistering start to his Wigan career, debuting in June 2016 and playing a dozen games as he helped his hometown club reach the Grand Final.

But he suffered a serious knee injury in his first match of 2017 which wiped out his campaign and, when he returned the following year, he had 11 games on loan at Salford as he tried to get back up to speed.

He played as many matches this year for the Warriors, five of them off the bench, but by his own admission he didn’t show his true capabilities.

“In the games I had a chance to play at halfback – Saints on Good Friday was one – I feel like I let myself down a bit,” he said.

“I was way off, nowhere near what I’m capable of. And I was disappointed I didn’t get to show anyone what I am capable of, so nobody really knows yet.”

Shorrocks, who has had loan spells at Workington and Swinton, will have one less player to fight with for a halfback spot after Jarrod Sammut’s move to Leigh, which could be confirmed as early as today.

Fringe halfback Josh Woods has already moved to the Centurions though Thomas Leuluai, Bevan French and Harry Smith are options to partner marquee man Hastings.

And the ex-Shevington Sharks and St Pats juniors hopes he can secure a run of games to build up some consistency.

“I’ve been in and out, playing a few games and then suffering an injury, and then back in, or I’ve been at Swinton – I’ve never had a few months playing halfback in the same team, with the same players around me,” he said.

“Maybe I’m being a bit harsh on myself, but it’s a cut-throat sport and if you’re not playing well, you don’t keep your spot.”