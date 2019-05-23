Jarrod Sammut and Jake Shorrocks return to Wigan Warriors squad for Magic Weekend

Jarrod Sammut and Jake Shorrocks are set to make their returns for Wigan Warriors' Magic Weekend clash with Warrington at Anfield.

Sammut comes back into Adrian Lam's 19-man squad for the first time since sustaining a knee injury against Castleford last month while Shorrocks comes back after missing last week's trip to Barcelona with a shoulder injury.

Hooker Sam Powell misses out this week due to a knock picked up in last weekend’s defeat to Catalans Dragons. Liam Marshall also misses out after picking up a shoulder injury in the same game.

Long-term absentees Liam Farrell, Dom Manfredi and Tom Davies are still working towards their returns.

Warriors are out for revenge following their narrow loss to Warrington in the Challenge Cup two weeks ago.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.