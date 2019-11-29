Jarrod Sammut confirms his exit from Wigan Warriors

Jarrod Sammut has confirmed he is leaving Wigan with a year to run on his contract.

The Australian joined the Warriors on a two-year deal ahead of last season but is set to depart with a year left to run on his deal.

He tweeted: "Well… back on my bike! Where next?”

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Leigh, where Warriors duo Josh Woods and Craig Mullen will spend 2020 - a move yet to be confirmed by either club.

Sammut made 14 appearances last season - eight from the bench - but didn't nail down a regular spot, with Adrian Lam preferring a partnership of Thomas Leuluai and George Williams in the halfback spots.

Jackson Hastings has signed to replace Canberra-bound Williams and Leuluai has extended his deal. Lam also has the option of playing Bevan French in the halves while fringe players Jake Shorrocks and Harry Smith are in the squad.

Hastings played for Malta recently but has been back at Robin Park for pre-season training with Wigan.

The Warriors have been trimming down their squad in recent weeks, with winger Tom Davies released to join Catalans despite being under contract.