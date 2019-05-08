Joe Burgess looks set to extend Wigan Warriors stay

Joe Burgess is set to return for Wigan’s crunch Challenge Cup tie with Warrington – and deliver the club an even bigger boost.

The red-hot winger is understood to be close to extending his stay with the Warriors.

Burgess is one of several players off-contract at the end of this season. But the Warriors are close to securing the 24-year-old beyond this year.

The news will be warmly received by fans.

Burgess has been in prolific form since returning from an injury which cut short his 2018, scoring an incredible 10 tries in seven appearances this season.

Some supporters were concerned the England international – who played in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and Souths before returning home in 2017 – could depart this autumn. And those fears were only heightened by a story on the TotalRL website last week – headlined, ‘Seven Wigan players offered to clubs’.

But it is understood that article angered officials at the Warriors, who have been working hard to secure many of their players who are out of contract.

They were disappointed at the suggestion those players – including young forwards Ollie Partington and Joe Shorrocks – had no future at Wigan, at a time when they are in talks about extending their stays.

Academy-product Burgess is set to stay and chairman Ian Lenagan has admitted more could be tied up soon.

The news will be a welcomed boost as Wigan prepare for Sunday’s Cup tie at Warrington in front of the BBC cameras.

Burgess missed last Thursday’s scrappy 18-8 win against London with a minor knee injury but is expected to be back in the side. Tony Clubb and Dan Sarginson may also be back.