Joe Burgess says one-year deal with Wigan Warriors 'not a sign of NRL plan'

Joe Burgess insists he may extend his stay at Wigan next year despite only signing a one-year extension.

The prolific winger has never shied away from the fact he would like to have another crack at the NRL, following a year with Sydney Roosters and then Souths in 2016. Wigan last week confirmed he had signed a new contract – as predicted in the Wigan Observer more than a month ago.

But the deal is only for one additional year, and many have taken that as a sign the 24-year-old already has eyes on following mates John Bateman and Ryan Sutton, and Canberra-bound George Williams, Down Under.

Burgess, though, insists he has not yet thought that far ahead.

“Just because it’s one year, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll be going to the NRL,” he said.

“I don’t know where I’ll be at, I just wanted another year and then look at my options.

“I’m not saying I’m going to the NRL – I’m really happy here, I’m buzzing to have signed a new deal, and in a year’s time I may decide I want to stay longer at Wigan.

“I just thought I’d keep my options open.”

Burgess has averaged around a try a match since bursting into the Warriors side and crossed in the 19-18 win at Hull KR on Sunday – having led 14-6 at half-time.

“We won the game twice, we didn’t play badly in the first half but we went away from that – if we’d carried on doing that we could have put 30 points on them,” said Burgess.

“It was almost deja vu from other losses this year, but we got the win and now we’ve got a big four games coming up to try and break into the top five.

“If we get these four wins we’re right up there, we’ll be fighting for a top three or top four. We just need a bit of consistency.”