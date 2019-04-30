Joe Burgess to miss Wigan Warriors' home game with London Broncos

Joe Burgess has suffered an injury that has ruled him out of Thursday's home game against London Broncos.

The winger banged his knee in last weekend's win against Castleford and has not recovered in time. With wingers Tom Davies and Dom Manfredi out for the year, it leaves coach Adrian Lam light on cover - with Liam Marshall the only specialist winger in the 19-man squad.

But his provisional squad does include centre Chris Hankinson and French full-back Morgan Escare, who have both played on the wing. And Hankinson should be free to switch roles if needed as Dan Sarginson is set to return at right centre after three matches out.

Prop Romain Navarrete also returns to the mix from a knee injury.

Tony Clubb (knee), Liam Farrell (pectoral) and Jarrod Sammut (knee) remain on the comeback trail.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.