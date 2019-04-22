Joe Greenwood insists Wigan Warriors can reverse rocky spell

Joe Greenwood insists there is no need to panic about Wigan's lowly league position.

And he reckons they could be back competing at the right end of the table within the next two weeks.

Friday's 36-10 defeat to St Helens leaves Adrian Lam's side joint-bottom of the table with Leeds and London.

The Warriors have six points up for grabs in the next 11 days, with games against Salford today and then home matches with Castleford (Saturday) and the Broncos (next Thursday).

Greenwood has called on the fans to stick with them as they ride this rocky spell, confident they will emerge intact and ready to challenge for a top-five play-offs spot.

"There are still plenty of games to go," he said.

"The fans need to stick with us, it's a long season.

"We're not even halfway through yet.

"The table is really tight, and if we get a couple wins and we're up there straight away, it soon switches around.

"We've got quite a few out through injury, a couple long-term, a couple for shorter term, and we'll come through this.

"We need to dust ourselves off and carry on."

Greenwood, 26, is grateful the packed Easter schedule gives them little time to lick their wounds after the derby defeat.

"That's the good thing about our sport, you lose and you're playing the week later - and this is a quicker turnaround, so you don't have time to think of the game that's just gone," said the England international.

"There are things we'll need to work on from the Saints game - the little brain explosions let us down. Whether that was the occasion, and people want to fly out and make a statement, I'm not sure but we let it slip.

"But our focus quickly went to Salford. They will be tough at their place, they have some good personnel, but we've done it once already this season, we need to play for the 80 minutes."