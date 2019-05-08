Josh Ganson leaves Wigan Warriors and joins Championship club on trial

Hooker Josh Ganson has started a four-week trial with Championship outfit Widnes Vikings after parting from Wigan.



The move was announced at a meeting of Widnes members yesterday.

The 21-year-old's exit from Wigan was confirmed this morning in a brief statement, and did not come as a surprise.

Ganson played three matches last year but slipped down the pecking order.

Shaun Wane even used winger Craig Mullen out of position at dummy-half in a Super-8s match last September and Ganson has been unable to force his way into the reckoning this year.

When injuries were biting into the squad, Adrian Lam preferred teenage hooker Amir Bourouh for the Easter Monday win at Salford.

Ganson, son of ex-referee Steve, captained England academy in 2016 and made his Wigan debut the following year, when he was named the club's academy player of the year.

But it it appears he will need to try and kick-start his career elsewhere.

Wigan's statement read: "Wigan Warriors have released 21-year-old hooker Josh Ganson from the last season of his current three-year contract.

"Both the club and the player have been frustrated by the lack of opportunities to play quality time either for the Warriors or on dual registration.

"The former captain of England Academy and Wigan Academy is now free to join another club with immediate effect."