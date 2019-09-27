Justin Holbrook's reaction after St Helens beat Wigan Warriors

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook was delighted his side were able to complete a 100 per cent home record after watching them steamroller reigning champions Wigan to coast through to a record 11th Super League Grand Final.

The league leaders, refreshed by their first blank weekend of the year, produced arguably their best performance, running in seven tries to two in a 40-10 victory that ensures Gold Coast-bound Holbrook's last match with Saints will be at Old Trafford.

Saints had the game sewn up by half-time when they led 26-6 and England centre Mark Percival added two further tries in the second half as they earned another week off.

Holbrook said: "It was a fantastic win. I thought we were good the whole first half. We had great preparation going into the game.

"I was confident the boys were going to play that way. It was the most relaxed I've ever been coming into a game and, for the boys to execute was brilliant to watch. It capped off a perfect home record.

"Our overall game was great, we showed what we are capable of and I'm happy to get a dominant win.

"The first half was as good as we've played. The second half got a bit sloppy but you're not going to play a perfect half."

While Saints enjoy another week off, Wigan will have a second chance to reach Old Trafford when they take on Salford in the final eliminator at the DW Stadium next Friday.

Holbrook, who says he has no preference over his final opponents, kept his emotions in check at the end of his last match at the Totally Wicked Stadium but admits he could be tested if his side go on to win the title.

"There's one game to go and that's the one that matters," he said. "If we play well and win at Old Trafford I'll be emotional.

"Wigan will be wounded after tonight and they will bounce back while Salford have been playing really well."