Kevin Brown eyes new Super League challenge

Former Wigan Warriors and England star Kevin Brown has set his sights on helping Leigh back in to Super League after joining the Centurions on loan from Warrington for the rest of the season.

Brown has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a ruptured Achilles, but was not part of Warrington coach Steve Price’s Challenge Cup final plans.

The Centurions registered the signing before last Friday’s transfer deadline so Brown will be able play in their four remaining Championship fixtures and the play-offs.

The 34-year-old is out of contract with Warrington, who have made a stop-gap signing in another ex-England half-back Matty Smith, and is expected to join Salford for 2020.

“I’ve worked very hard to get back to playing after my injury and I’ve felt great for the past three or four weeks now,” Brown said.

“I’ve had a good, long chat with Steve Price and he and Warrington have been really transparent with me.

“They’ve had to have a back-up plan after the injury to Blake Austin and have signed Matty Smith and I totally get that.

“I’m gutted to leave the Wolves but it’s opened another door for me.

“I could have sat with my feet up and got my money for the rest of the year but that’s not me.

“I want to play and I want to play well. I’ve got a huge amount of motivation to do well for Leigh.

"I’ve been monitoring their results and their recent signings and they’re a dark horse for promotion.

“I would get a massive sense of achievement if I helped them get promotion and I’d be the happiest man in rugby league.”