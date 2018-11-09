Lancashire Cricket Club name new captain

Dane Vilas has been named Lancashire’s new captain after Liam Livingstone stood down from the role this week.

Vilas, 33, who joined the Red Rose outfit in 2017, was Lancashire’s top run scorer in this year’s County Championship with 791 runs at an average of nearly 38, which included an unbeaten 235 against Somerset at Old Trafford.

The South Africa Test ace was stand-in captain for the latter part of the 2018 season after Livingstone broke his thumb.

Vilas said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been offered the opportunity to become Lancashire captain and I feel honoured and humbled to be in a position to lead the Club forward in the coming years.

“Lancashire has a proud and distinguished history and it’s a privilege for me to be part of writing the next chapter in the club’s history.

“Even though I’ve only been part of the side for the last two years, I understand the importance of what the Red Rose means to supporters and the whole squad is determined to win back our position in Division One of the County Championship and to challenge for both white ball competitions next year.”

“Liam did a good job last season in what was a challenging year for the club, and I think giving him the freedom to concentrate on his own performances will get the best out of him as a batsman and that will only be good for the team.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “I’m delighted that Dane has accepted our offer to be club captain and I believe he will do an excellent job.

“He led the team very well in Liam’s absence through injury last season and I’m confident he is the right man to be at the forefront of this group of players.

“Dane is a vastly experienced cricketer who has the complete respect of the dressing room.

“Since arriving at the club two years ago, he’s become one of the leaders of the side and sets an outstanding example to his team mates with his attitude both on and off the field.

“Having spoken to Dane this week, I know how proud he is to represent the Red Rose and to now take over as captain. I’m looking forward to working closely with him.”