'Leader' Tony Clubb commits future to Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors prop forward Tony Clubb has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year extension to his deal which was due to expire at the end of this season.

Clubb arrived at the DW Stadium in 2014 from London Broncos and has established himself as a fans’ favourite.

He was included in this season’s leadership group captain Sean O’Loughlin and senior players Liam Farrell and Thomas Leuluai.

Executive director Kris Radlinksi said: “Tony is a key member of our group and has the highest respect from his peers in the squad," said Executive Director Kris Radlinksi.

"He is one of our leaders and on and off the field, sets standards for others to follow and he remains one of the competition’s fiercest and toughest front-rowers. We’re happy to see him extend his stay with Wigan Warriors.”

Clubb won his first Super League title with Wigan last season - me missed the 2016 win over Warrington through injury - and the Londoner says he won’t move back when he finishes playing.

He said: “It was a no brainer and I’m really excited to stay with Wigan for another two years. “After being here for five years, I’d like to call it my home. Me and my family have decided we are going to stay here in Wigan after I’ve finished rugby, as it is a great place to raise our kids.

"Hopefully, over the next few years we can win more trophies and I’ve been lucky that for the five years I’ve been here we’ve played in six finals. It’s a special place for me and I’m extremely happy to continue my career at Wigan.”