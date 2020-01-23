Leigh Centurions 12 Wigan Warriors 6

Dom Manfredi made his comeback from injury as a young Wigan side were edged out in a friendly at the Sports Village.

The 2018 Grand Final hero was making his first appearance since last April, when he suffered his third successive serious injury in quick succession.

And he emerged unscathed from a strong first-half spell which finished 0-0.

Senior figures Joe Burgess, Joe Greenwood and recruit Mitch Clark also figured but the majority of the side was made up of fringe players and reserves including James Barran, who scored their only try.

Some of Wigan's better performances against Leeds last Sunday were from those scrapping to cement a spot - Liam Marshall, Liam Byrne, Ollie Partington - which offered hope these players would bring spirited displays.

And they duly did, contributing to a physical, fast-paced and largely enjoyable friendly on a mild evening in front of 2,104 fans.

Greenwood soon recovered from an early eye injury scare in a tackle on former team-mate Jarrod Sammut, one of four ex-Warriors in the home line-up - in addition to on-loan duo Craig Mullen and Josh Woods.

Kiwi prop Clark, meanwhile, finished last season at the Centurions and his strong carries were regularly met by a wall of defenders.

It wasn't a niggly game but tensions boiled over after Joe Burgess - chasing a kick - was rightly penalised for tackling an opponent wihout the ball.

Leigh had better field position for a long spell but the visitors' line held firm, and Umyla Hanley - son of Ellery - did well to stop a charging Junior Sa'u.

At the other end, Mullen cut down a breakaway Manfredi and defused a Harry Smith solo attack. Smith grew into the game as the first half unfolded, carving out a half-chance for Burgess which fizzled out.

The deadlock was broken early in the second-half, Ben Reynolds squeezing through the line and - though he was stopped by Hanley - he found Alex Gerrard in support. Reynolds converted.

Kai Pearce-Paul, signed from London in the off-season, came off the bench soon after as Lam began giving chances to youngsters from his 10-man bench.

The action seesawed from one end to the other; no sooner had Reynolds' raking 40-20 put the hosts in good position, a neat short-pass from Joe Bullock sent Joe Charnock charging through.

Bullock, whose promising debut season with the club was cut short by injury, was making his presence felt and a strong charge laid the platform for Wigan's match-levelling score.

Substitute Barran, who scored six days earlier at London Skolars, finished off a right-to-left move, which centre Chris Hankinson converted.

Leigh quickly reopened a six-point lead, when quickfire penalties eased them down field and Jordon Thompson angled through a flapping defence. Reynolds' converted.

James McDonnell went close but couldn't ground Smith's chip over, as errors crept into both displays before the full-time whistle.

Leigh: Mullen; Ince, Thornley, Sa'u, Scott; Woods, Sammut; Mason, Wildie, Ioane, Hellewell, Glohe, Addy. Subs: McNally, Thompson, Brooks, Reynolds, Spencer, Ridyard, Gerrard, Higson, Holroyd, Field.

Wigan: Hanley; Manfredi, Hankinson, Halsall, Burgess; Jake Shorrocks, Smith; Bullock, Bourouh, Clark, Wells, Greenwood, Havard. Subs: Joe Shorrocks, Rushton, Roden, Kilner, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Barran, Tyrer, Holcroft, Roberts.

Referee: James Vella

Half-time: 0-0