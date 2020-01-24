Leigh Centurions 12 Wigan Warriors 6: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 12-6 defeat at Leigh last night...

1. Speed tests revealed Joe Burgess is the fastest player at Wigan - and it appeared as if he didn't realise how quick he is with one comical tackle!

The winger lined-up and tackled a Centurions player waiting to catch a kick - while the ball was still in the air.

"I think everyone in the stadium was laughing... except the winger who copped it in the ribs," said coach Adrian Lam who - along with team-mates - teased Burgess on social media. The 25-year-old took the banter in good spirits.

2. From one winger to another, and it was great to see Dom Manfredi back in a Wigan shirt after another lengthy injury lay-off.

He played more than half-an-hour, as planned, took a couple of strong carries and twice defused two-on-one tryscoring threats.

The 2018 Grand Final hero looked fit and sharp after three successive serious knee injuries.

He did suffer an injury... but thankfully, only to a finger, which he was unconcerned about.

3. To the game, and it was a notch above some pre-season friendlies.

The score was locked 0-0 at the break and James Barran went on to score Wigan's only try, sandwiching two efforts from Leigh.

But the exchanges were often freeflowing and seesawing exchanges and it was encouraging to see such a robust defensive display from a young Wigan side. Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks and Harry Smith were among those to impress, while Umyla Hanley was solid at full-back.

4. George Burgess, Ollie Partington, Morgan Smithies, Tony Clubb, Sean O'Loughlin and Liam Byrne watched from the stands - suggesting their places in the Super League opener are secure.

The question is, which of the players who faced Leigh will join them in the side?

If Adrian Lam runs with four forwards on the bench, then Joe Greenwood, Mitch Clark and Joe Bullock - as well as Ben Flower, who didn't play - will be hoping to be picked.

Alternatively, he may put a half-hooker on the bench, in which case Smith or Jake Shorrocks will be hopeful.

5. As enjoyable as the game was, this was virtually a Wigan reserve side - making the £20 admission steep.

It was, after all, £5 cheaper to watch big-guns including Jackson Hastings days earlier in Liam Farrell's testimonial.

On Leigh, Jarrod Sammut was among four ex-Wigan players in their side while on-loan Craig Mullen and Josh Woods also figured. They are a well-drilled, energetic side who on this evidence, may be in for an enjoyable Championship campaign.