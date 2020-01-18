Liam Farrell hopes for England recall

Liam Farrell has a burning ambition to regain his place in the England team.

The Warriors stalwart will tomorrow launch his testimonial with a friendly against Leeds at the DW Stadium.

Club chairman Ian Lenagan last week took a swipe at national boss Wayne Bennett for ‘under-valuing’ Farrell. The 29-year-old hasn’t played for England since a solitary appearance under Bennett in the 2016 Four Nations.

He was a regular in the national side under previous coach Steve McNamara.

And with an Ashes series against Australia looming at the end of this season – and a home World Cup next year – the 29-year-old is keen to add to his 12 England caps.

“Yes, 100 per cent it’s an ambition of mine,” said Farrell.

“I’ve always been down the line that if the coach wants to pick you, he will. I’ll never hold grudges, everyone has their own idea, and I’m a massive fan of Wayne Bennett – I like the way he wants the game being played.”

Bennett is out of contract as national coach and keen to continue. Lenagan backed ex-Wigan coach Shaun Wane for the role, with the RFL set to make a decision next month.

Farrell added: “I don’t know what’s happening but if Waney was to get the job, I’d be so proud of him.

“I know what it’d mean to him, and I don’t think there are many coaches who could do a better job than him.”