Liam Farrell is back... but what role will he play for Wigan Warriors?

Liam Farrell is confident he will be fit to return next weekend – but he doesn’t know in what position.

The forward is fit again after tearing his pectoral in February’s World Club Challenge.

Farrell cemented the back-row spot on the left edge over recent seasons, forging a potent combination with George Williams, Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess.

But before his injury this season the 28-year-old had been switched to the right side, to allow Joe Greenwood to play on the left.

And Adrian Lam had also considered him for a role in the middle, possibly as a long-term successor to No.13 Sean O’Loughlin.

With Greenwood a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Hull KR with a rib injury, Farrell is unsure where he may figure.

He admits he would relish the chance to play in a new role in the middle.

“There’s a chance I could play on the left or right if I’m in the team but I’d love to have a crack in the middle,” said Farrell.

“I’m very interested in that role, Lockers has been the best 13 for a decade and more, but I’ve spoken to them about giving it a good go at some point. But as long as I’m in the team I’d be happy.”

Thomas Leuluai, Sam Powell and Liam Marshall are also set to return for next Sunday’s trip to Hull KR.