Liam Farrell reluctantly steps into Wigan Warriors spotlight

It may be Liam Farrell’s big day – but he’s happy for the spotlight to be on Wigan’s new recruits!

Jackson Hastings, George Burgess, Jake Bibby and Mitch Clark are all set to feature for the Warriors for the first time in today's friendly with Leeds at the DW Stadium.

Farrell may be a big-stage player but he keeps himself to himself, and isn’t on social media.

And so while he is proud to be launching his testimonial campaign, he admits he is not completely comfortable being the centre of attention.

“It’s a strange one, obviously it’s a big occasion and I’m looking forward to it but... I don’t want it all about me,” he said.

“I’m glad the new lads are playing, I’d be very happy if the focus is on them and the new signings get all the attention!

“If somebody had told me when I was a kid that I would play 10 years at Wigan and get a testimonial, I would have laughed in their face.

“It’s been a long journey, with a lot of highs and a lot of trophies, and I’m very grateful to the club and the RFL for granting me this testimonial.

“There’s been so many things that have happened but at the same time it feels like it’s gone in the blink of an eye.

“I just feel very lucky to have been able to play for this club for such a long time.”

Farrell broke into the Wigan side in 2010 and ended his debut campaign with a Grand Final victory.

He has added three other Old Trafford triumphs to his haul, as well as two Challenge Cup wins and a World Club Challenge.

And the ex-St Pats junior says he has never considered moving away from his hometown club – he jokes the Australian weather ruled out the NRL – and would like to emulate Sean O’Loughlin and retire a one-club man.

“It’s always something I always wanted to do as a kid, I never wanted to play for anyone else other than Wigan,” he said.

“When I was younger, I’d see a player have a testimonial and I’d think, ‘He must be ready to retire’.

“But I’m still 29, I feel I’ve got a lot left to give and I’m determined to make the most of every moment I’ve got left. Another big part of why I’ve stayed is I want to win things, I want to be successful, and being here has allowed me to do that.

“As long as the club want to keep me, I certainly wouldn’t see myself going anywhere else now.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for what the club’s done for me, and I just want to keep going for as long as I can.”

Kick-off is 3pm, with adult tickets £15, children £10 and under-fives free.