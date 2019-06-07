Liam Farrell returns to Wigan Warriors squad.. but who misses out?

Liam Farrell has been named in Wigan's squad for the first time since February.

The England forward has recovered from a torn pectoral suffered in the World Club Challenge and is in the 19-man panel to face Hull KR on Sunday.

Liam Marshall, Sam Powell and Thomas Leuluai are also set to return after being ruled out of the Magic Weekend loss against Warrington Wolves.

But Joe Greenwood (ribs) misses out while Australian halfback Jarrod Sammut has dropped out of the squad. Coach Adrian Lam will need to make a call whether to start with Leuluai or Jake Shorrocks at halfback.

If Sam Powell starts at hooker, he could put Shorrocks on the bench as cover. If that was the case, it would appear Taulima Tautai, Ollie Partington, Morgan Smithies and utility Chris Hankinson would be contesting two bench spots.

With Greenwood absent, Farrell looks set to take his old back-row role on the left - he had been playing on the right until his injury.

Wingers Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) are out for the season and Frenchman Morgan Escare is among those overlooked.

Below is the 19-man squad and Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up:

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Hull KR: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Flower, Powell, Bullock, Farrell, Isa, O'Loughlin. Subs: Clubb, Tautai, Smithies, Shorrocks