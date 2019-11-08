London Broncos starlet joins Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have signed London Broncos’ academy forward Kai Pearce-Paul on a four year deal.



Pearce-Paul, who hails from Bromley in south-east London, will join up with the Warriors for the 2020 season onwards having impressed the club’s recruitment team in a string of dominant performances at academy level and as part of the Academy Origin series in which he represented Lancashire.

A rangy back-rower, standing at 6ft 5in, Pearce-Paul will also study at University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) whilst with the Club and will be a member of the Warriors senior squad.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski: “We have identified Kai as player for the future and he’ll be joining a very competitive squad where he has seasoned internationals in his position to learn from.

"In the Academy games against London Broncos last year, he was very difficult to handle and he made us all take notice.

"We’re excited to see him develop in a Wigan Warriors jersey over the next few years.”

Speaking about his move to the Warriors, Pearce-Paul said: “I can’t wait to get involved.

"It’ll be a tough challenge, but an enjoyable one and I’m really looking forward to the move.

"After speaking to Adrian (Lam), Kris (Radlinski) and Matty (Peet) they were all supportive and made me feel very welcome so I knew the move to Wigan will be the right one for me.”