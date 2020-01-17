London Skolars 6 Wigan Warriors XIII 70: Young guns impress

A young Wigan side flexed their muscles ahead of the new campaign with a crushing 70-6 win against London Skolars.

Jake Shorrocks - pressing for a first-team chance in 2020 - may have impressed the watching Adrian Lam during an impressive stint in the first-half.

He scored a try and kicked four goals to help Wigan take a commanding lead in the club's first pre-season friendly, which was played in four quarters.

Umyla Hanley and centre Sam Halsall each scored two of Wigan's 12 tries.

The match was under threat because heavy rain overnight. But it went ahead on a reduced pitch in a 10-a-side format.

Kai Pearce-Paul - an off-season recruit from London Broncos - also made his first appearance in a Warriors shirt, facing his brother.

A reserve side started the game before some academy players got their chance.