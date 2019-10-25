Luke Thompson is the world's best prop, says Great Britain team-mate Oliver Gildart

Oliver Gildart believes Great Britain can lay claim to having the best prop in the world ahead of the start of their four-Test tour.

St Helens star Luke Thompson finished a stellar Super League campaign by landing the man of the match in the Grand Final.

And Wigan centre Gildart believes his former St Edmund Arrowsmith school-mate can cement his stature as the game’s premier front-rower in the Tests with Tonga, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Gildart is a big fan of Australia’s Josh Papalii while Payne Haas was awarded the Dally M prop of the year in 2019.

“It’s hard to say Luke’s not the best,” said the 23-year-old.

“I’ve watched Josh Papalii all year because he plays with Sutty and Batty at Canberra, and he’s up there.

“But I can’t look past Thommo.

"He did it all season in Super League and in the Grand Final he was sensational, to play at the level he did for 73 minutes."

Gildart played in the same school team as Thompson, who has been widely linked with a move to the NRL in 2020.

“I’m made up for him that he's done so well, because I’ve obviously known him for a long time and it’s been good to see his career pan out the way it has," he added.

Saturday's game kicks-off at 8am UK time and is on BBC2.