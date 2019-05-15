Andrew Fleming sets next target after beating ex-champ

Andrew Fleming is hoping to soar up the British Rankings after he won his first six-round bout at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

Fleming, who has been born and raised in Wigan, faced former English champion Troy James in a 6x3 super-lightweight clash.

The Wiganer came flying as he comfortably extended his professional record to 7-0 against an acclaimed opponent.

Fleming said: “I’m absolutely delighted, it was a great victory against a top calibre opponent. He’s had three times as many wins on his record as I’ve had fights so it was great to add his name to my boxing CV.

“It might have looked like an easy fight but I wouldn’t say it was simple as we knew if we switched off for a second, we knew what he’s capable of.

“But we knew we couldn’t let him into the fight as he’s won a lot of bouts and the only losses he’s really had are against world class opponents like Terry Flanagan.”

Now the 25-year-old has set his next target.

“I really want to breakthrough now in the rankings and hopefully move towards the top 25 in the future,” he said. “It would be massive for my career, and that would open so many doors for the title fights.”