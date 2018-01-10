Another award for Wigan youngsters

Wigan RUFC have received another national award.



The club's mini and junior section have been named the RFU Old Mutual Wealth Kids First Champion Club for December.

The award is in recognition of the outstanding achievements of the clubs mini and junior section - which has risen from none to 200 children training and playing rugby at the club each week.

The juniors were visited by Ugo Monye and Charlie Hodgson, who gave up a Sunday morning and supported the training session.

The pair then supported the lads on and off the field in a match in front of the RFU filming crew ad proud parents .

Players will now represent the club at Twickenham in May.

Wigan youngsters in action

The club's juniors also received a good luck message for 2018 from England ace Owen Farrell.

