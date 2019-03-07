Australia adventure for ex-Wigan St Pat's stand-off Conor Taylor

A former Wigan St Patrick’s player is hoping a stint in Australia will put him on track for a bright future in rugby league.

Stand off Conor Taylor moved Down Under at the start of January for a 12-month stint with Old Bar Pirates - a club on the north coast of New South Wales.

And the former Warrington academy and Swinton player has already caught the eye in his new surroundings in the Group Three competition, earning representative honours with the North Coast Bulldogs under-23s squad. He is the only British player in the squad.

The 20-year-old, who recently finished his joinery apprenticeship, now hopes his performances will open-up his future options.

Agent Kieron Brown said: “There are some more experienced lads ahead of him, but this will stand Conor in better stead and help with his development.

“Where he is playing has good feeder roots to Newcastle Knights and hopefully it will increase his options.”