Blundell's boxing duo getting ready for milestone night

Blundell’s Boxing stars James Moorcroft and Rhiannon Dixon will be sharing the same fight-card when VIP Boxing Promotions returns to Bolton in September.

Moorcroft and Dixon, who are both trained by father-and-son coaching duo Lee and Luke Blundell at Blundell’s Gym, will be in action at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 28.

It is set to be a massive night for both upcoming boxers – for very different reasons.

Hindley’s Moorcroft will look to move to 12-0 as a professional as he steps up to 10-rounds for the first time in his career.

After recording two explosive stoppage victories in his last two bouts, the 26-year-old will want his good striking form to continue.

Moorcroft’s next fight could be pivotal for his career as if he prevails, he could be looking at earning a major title shot before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Dixon is preparing to make history as she becomes the first ever female boxer to fight at a VIP Boxing event.

She won 10 out of her 10 bouts before she turned professional earlier this summer.

The pre-reg pharmacist said that she cannot wait to make her professional debut in September.

“I passed my physical assessment last week and was granted my boxing license by the sport’s governing body,” she said.

“I’m absolutely delighted and I cannot wait to officially begin my journey as a professional boxer.

“I will be making my debut in September alongside James, and I’m honestly so excited for the world to see what me and James can do. This means the world to me, and I’m already counting down the days until the end of September.

“I cannot thank Lee, Luke and Allison Blundell enough for believing in me and making this all happen.

“I’d also like to thank James as if it wasn’t for how he’s excelled in his career, this would’ve been so much harder for me to do. I can’t thank everyone enough for creating a path for everyone at Blundell’s Gym to follow.

“I also need to thank everyone at Blundell’s Gym as from the fighters, parents and to everyone who follows the club, your support is truly amazing and you all make this a really exciting experience for me.”