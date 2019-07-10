Blundell's Boxing show to raise money for family of two-year-old battling leukemia

Blundell’s Boxing Gym are holding an charity boxing event next month to help raise money for a two-year-old girl who is currently battling leukemia and inflammatory lung disease.



Ruby Rose Scotson was admitted to the Royal Children’s Hospital on Tuesday May 14 after falling severely ill just weeks before her second birthday.

Ruby Rose in hospital

After several tests were carried out, she was sadly diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic leukemia and inflammatory lung disease.

She has been ventilated and sedated since she arrived in hospital three months ago, and remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Her family is hoping she continue with her fight to strengthen her lungs so it can enable her to have a bone marrow transplant.

More than £2,400 has been raised to support her parents, Lacey and Tom, and Ruby's five-year-old sister Holly.

Blundell’s Boxing Gym, who were touched by Ruby Rose's story, will now look to help the family’s fundraising effort pass the £3,000 mark when they host their ‘Raise The Roof For Ruby Rose’ showpiece on Friday August 23 at Aspull Civic Hall.

Ruby Rose’s uncle Nick Grady, who has been a member of Blundell’s Gym since it founded in 2015, will top the bill as he comes out of his retirement for one last match.

The evening will consist of 18 junior and adult bouts which will see clubs from all over the North West travel to Wigan to lock horns with Blundell’s rising stars.

There will also be several skill-bouts for the younger children which do not determine a winner nor loser and are designed purely to give them with their first taste of boxing.

The doors for the event will open at 6pm, with the first bout scheduled to take place at 7pm.

Tickets are available at just £25 per person, and can be purchased through the Blundell's Boxing Gym facebook page.

Coach Lee Blundell said: "It's such a sad and touching story. She's only just turned two-years-old, and instead of playing and having fun as a normal child would do, she's fighting for her life in hospital.

"It's been a really difficult period for the Scotson family, as they are currently living in hospital with Ruby Rose and just praying that her health improves. We're all praying for Ruby Rose at Blundell's Gym, and we're hoping to raise the roof in her name. We love getting involved and helping out in the community when we can, and it's going to be a real honour to raise money for Ruby Rose and her family.

"Ruby Rose is the niece of one of our own, and Nick Grady will be coming out of retirement for his niece. He'll top the bill, and it'll be a really special moment for the family.

"It's going to be a quality night, and we're hoping to raise as much money as possible. We'll have around 18 fights on, and I'm confident that all the lads and girls will give their all to make it an entertaining night for everybody. I cannot wait the show- it should be a cracker- and I'm sure we'll do everything we can to make the family proud as a club."

If you would like to donate to the family's fundraising bid, click here