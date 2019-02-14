Blundell's gym boxers given limelight as first show kicks off

Rising stars fighting out of the Blundell’s Boxing gym are working tirelessly in preparation for their first show of 2019 this weekend.

Blundell’s Boxing Gym- based on Stephens Way in Wigan- are holding their first event of the year on tomorrow at Aspull Civic Hall.

Junior and adult boxers are set for 18 bouts on the night with clubs from all over the North West travelling to the town to lock horns with Blundell’s rising stars.

And Blundell’s Boxing head coach Lee Blundell is hoping that his upcoming boxers can break a few hearts of their own the night after Valentine’s Day.

He said: “It’s a gym show. My son Luke is running it but I’ve helped train all the lads and girls and matched some of the boxers with him. We’ve got the return of Danny Aspey who hasn’t boxed for 12 months, and Brad Mcguire, and we’ve got a lot of juniors making their debuts. It’s always a good night and our Luke does a great job and gets the kids ready, and they get well supported so it’s a great occasion.

“It’s not about winning- it’s just about helping our boxers gain the experience that they need and they all want to fight as regularly as possible, so as well as getting out and about, we try and get four or five of our own shows to get the kids out, and also new blood too as they need that first experience.

“Our shows always have good support- we’ve almost sold-out Aspull which holds around 300 people. We’re always well-supported because we do it for the right reasons- it’s for the kids development and not about anybody else. It’s about keeping them off the streets. We have 40 kids in on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and it’s changing lives. Boxing changes lives.

It’s good to see and Luke is brilliant with the kids.

“They’ll definitely break a few hearts. They always do.”

The former WBF Intercontinental champion hailed the effort of each boxer as they get ready for their first bouts of the year.

He said: “Whichever gym we spar or fight, wherever they go, they always say, ‘why are your boxers so good?’ and it’s because they are fitter because they train five days a week.

“Even our juniors have the opportunity to train like James (Moorcroft), they can come in three to five times a week and we’ll do something with them every day. They’re so impassioned to

box, and it’s wonderful to see. They all support each other.

Blundell’s Boxing completed a clean sweep of victories in their final outing of 2018 and will be hoping for the same result again tomorrow.

Blundell said: “It was fantastic (last time) , and they were fighting decent lads as well.”

Teams from Manchester, Darwen, Liverpool, Blackburn, Stoke and Derby are traveling to box on the night.

The first fight will start at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm at Aspull Civic Hall.