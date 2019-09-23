Boxer James Moorcroft aiming to take step closer to title shot

Boxer James Moorcroft is in contention to receive a major title shot in December - but only if he is able to defeat Sam Omidi on Saturday.

Moorcroft, who proudly hails from Hindley, will lock horns with Oldham-ace Omidi at the University of Bolton Stadium.

While Moorcroft has the chance to move to 12-0 as a professional, there is something much more significant at stake.

If Moorcroft manages to record a impressive victory over Omidi, he will set-up a title match against Manchester’s Andrew Kremner at the start of December.

Although the 26-year-old is fully focused at the task in hand, he’d be lying if he said he hadn’t thought of the prospect of facing Kremner.

“If everything goes to plan in my next fight, I will be fighting Andy Kremner in December. But we’ll cross that bridge when it comes," he said.

“Of course I’ve thought about Kremner - he’s been thrown around as my future opponent for a while now, and he’s someone I know that I will face eventually.

“It would be an honour to fight against him - especially if a title is put on the line - because as a boxer, you need to fight the best to become the best.

“He’s a top lad, at thereabouts the same stage as me, so it’s meant to be. It almost happened this weekend, but Kremner wanted a warm-up fight to get back into the swing of things.

“It could be something special. He’s only lost once in a prize fighter tournament so it doesn’t really count, so it’ll be a great bout.

“Steve Wood has mentioned a English Title eliminator which makes it such a valuable fight, and it’s a 10-rounder so it’s going to be really good if it does happen.

“But like I always say, every fight is a world title fight and I can’t look past Sam. I think it would be really silly to do that because I think Sam is just going to be as dangerous as Kremner.

“I know a lot of people will be expecting me to be the favourite to win, but Sam brings his own problems over- he’s a good lad- it’s going to be far from a walkover.

“He beat a good kid making his debut in 2018 in his last fight in Bolton, and I remember watching that fight, and he made the other lad look like the away fighter.

“He did really well, I don’t really look much into fighters, but I always study their first and last round to see how they tire and perform. You can see he’s a cracking come-forward fighter - he loves getting stuck in - and he has a good background in boxing.

"I can’t wait, and I’m more than ready to go to war. I’m looking to send a statement out.”

In preparation for his televised six-round bout against Omidi, Moorcroft has been sparring with Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith and Scott Fitzgerald.

Given their acclaimed stature in the boxing world, the Wigan welterweight expressed that he couldn’t have asked for better sparring from his coaches Lee and Luke Blundell.

“It’s been absolutely unbelievable. I genuinely believe the sparring has been the best it could’ve been as Liam and Scott are both unbelievable boxers in their own right," he added.

“They’re hard as nails, and hit like steam-trains, and I know if I can withheld their punches, I can stand and fight with anyone in that welterweight division.

“I can’t thank Lee and Luke enough for setting up the top quality spars, they are the best coaches I can truly wish for.

“The work and time they give-up for myself and Rhiannon Dixon is unbelievable, and we’re both so grateful for everything’s the Blundell’s do for us.

“They’re our second family, and I love them to pieces- everything we both do is dedicated to them.”