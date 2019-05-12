Boxer James Moorcroft defends proud record

Boxer James Moorcroft recorded his second stoppage victory in a row at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

Moorcroft, who proudly hails from Hindley, defeated Dorset’s Jake Best in a highly-entertaining but short-lived welterweight bout.

The Wiganer looked razor sharp as he stopped ex-Royal Marine Best inside two rounds to extend his professional record to 11-0.

Moorcroft started the first-round brightly and instantly caused Best to draw blood when he caught his opponent’s nose in a series of quick-fire strikes.

Best came back fighting and began the second-round strong but his dominance quickly faded away when Moorcroft unleashed an lethal shot which left Best disoriented and covered in blood.

Best was then knocked to the floor by Moorcroft in the second minute of the second round before he narrowly made it back up for the 10-count.

After Best endured a flurry of unanswered punches, the referee jumped in to stop the fight after it became clear that Best was unable to defend himself against Moorcroft’s advances.

The 26-year-old couldn’t hide his delight after he recorded his second stoppage in as many fights.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. I will remember this night for the rest of my life," he said.

"I will never forget that feeling when I heard the crowd roar when I stopped Jake- it sent shivers down my spine- it’s hard to even describe how much that moment meant for me.

"We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and to get my second stoppage in a row is amazing. Jake Best is a fantastic opponent and a great guy so to get a win over someone like him is an achievement in itself. I’m looking forward to have a rest now and hopefully move onto a big fight over the next few months.

"Myself, Lee and Luke Blundell, and everyone at Blundell’s have worked so hard in getting me ready for this fight. There’s been a lot of tough and gruelling times throughout camp, but for a moment like that, I’d do it all over again tomorrow in a heartbeat. That win will stay with me forever, it means so much to me.

"This is hopefully the start of my journey to the top, and I hope I can bring all of Wigan with me. Wigan is the best little town going, and I want to help put us on the map. Tonight will hopefully open doors for me, and who knows what will be around the corner for us over the next few months.

"But what I do know is, we’ll be ready for whatever challenge we face, and we’ll tackle it as a team which is what we do best at Blundell’s Boxing. We’re a team, and there’s no team in the world that is like us. We’re not just boxers, we’re a family.”

The 120-plus travelling fans met Moorcroft’s victory with a deafening roar as they witnessed their hometown hero deliver yet another unforgettable performance.

And Moorcroft struggled to find the words to express how much the continued support means to him.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m not sure what to say because no words can possibly describe how much it actually means to not just me, but to my family as well," he said.

"I appreciate every single ounce of support- whether it’s people coming to the show, watching the live streams or even messaging me good luck- it means the world. I’ll try not to get too emotional but I love all of my friends and family, and that win tonight was for them. They spend their well-earned money to watch me fight every single time so the least I can do is repay them with a good performance which is what I hopefully I’ve done tonight.

"I’m alone in the ring but it’s always a massive team effort from everyone and I will always be eternally grateful for all the support I’ve received since I started boxing. It’s unbelievable, and I would be nothing if I didn’t have so many amazing people supporting me. They are the best fans in the world.”

Moorcroft thanked the following sponsors: Advanced Fencing and Gates Ltd, Mullins Associates, Acorn Environment Services, North West Aesthetics, Big Dog Bullys, Maidens Butchers Hindley, J R Plastering (Uk) Ltd, Doing Bits Street Food and Desserts, WL Building Developments, Just Tarmac Ltd and MPS Print Solutions UK.