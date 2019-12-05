Boxer James Moorcroft denied title chance - but will face 'international opponent' instead

Boxer James Moorcroft will receive a change in opposition for his bout on Saturday after Ohio Kain Iremiren pulled-out due to "weight issues".

Moorcroft, who hails from Hindley, was set to face Londoner Iremiren in a 10-round English Title Eliminator on Saturday.

But he will now lock horns with a international opponent in a eight-round contest at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The 26-year-old released the following statement on social media.

“It is with regret I need to tell everyone that my opposition in Ohio, that there has been weight issues with him and the English title eliminator with him is now of.

“After a previous pull out of a well known unbeaten boxer from Manchester I thought all was good, but this has now happened.

“Luckily my team have been in communications throughout this time with many people and there will be an International opponent being took of another show for me to lock horns with over an eight round distance which I am highly excited about.

“I really am sorry to the people who was looking forward to this but these things do happen in boxing.

“The goalpost may have changed, but the objective will always stay the same.

“Thank you all so much for your loyal support as alway, much love. 13-0 is pending.”

This is the second time that Moorcroft’s opponent has changed for this fight on after Manchester’s Andrew Kremner initially withdrew after announcing his sudden retirement in October.

He will still be fighting on the night as planned on the VIP Boxing Promotions live stream from 7pm.